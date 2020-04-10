6,195 Shares in Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,195 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Banco Macro by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. 20.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Banco Macro stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44. Banco Macro SA ADR has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $77.31.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.01. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $460.02 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Macro SA ADR will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMA. ValuEngine lowered Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Banco Macro from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

