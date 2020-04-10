Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 51,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

NYSEARCA EWS opened at $17.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average is $22.70.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

