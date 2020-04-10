Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 36,753 Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,753 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Gogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the third quarter worth $703,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOGO opened at $2.10 on Friday. Gogo Inc has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $159.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOGO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gogo from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Gogo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

