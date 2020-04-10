5,147 Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 52,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBKR stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.76. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.70 and a 1 year high of $59.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 2.12%. On average, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.62%.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

