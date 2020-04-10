Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,861 Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,558,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $476,946,000 after purchasing an additional 88,409 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth approximately $574,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.1% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 121,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $501,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.86.

NYSE:LW opened at $58.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.92. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.22.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 342.27%. The company had revenue of $937.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

