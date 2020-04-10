Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Makes New $54,000 Investment in Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,025 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AKTS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 15,208 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a current ratio of 11.73. Akoustis Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 98.09% and a negative net margin of 1,791.55%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $7.40 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Akoustis Technologies Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

