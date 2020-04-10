Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 47.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,155 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 90,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Schlumberger by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,333.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,040 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Cowen lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of SLB opened at $16.47 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.17.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.14%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

