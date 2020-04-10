Investors Financial Group LLC Sells 4,812 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Investors Financial Group LLC decreased its position in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,812 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. OCO Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,390,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,803,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 4,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,152,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,713 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,873,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,632,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,009,000 after buying an additional 428,443 shares during the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $3.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.53. FS KKR Capital Corp has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $6.40.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 31.58%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.22 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.05%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSK. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

In related news, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $55,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 95,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,257.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 48,560 shares of company stock valued at $237,965 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

