Investors Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX)

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2020

Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBX. Invus Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,790,000. Mayo Clinic bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $11,334,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 700,500 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $2,433,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 734.5% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 83,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 73,450 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBX stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. Unity Biotechnology Inc has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $292.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.66.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology Inc will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UBX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 28th. BidaskClub raised Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Unity Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX)

