Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) Holdings Increased by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 85.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,373 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSL. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Consolidated Communications stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.87.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $331.04 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

