Investors Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $51.61 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $62.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.47.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.