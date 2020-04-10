Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for SAP (NYSE:SAP)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $118.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $145.00.

SAP has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.20.

NYSE:SAP opened at $121.41 on Monday. SAP has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $140.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.93 and a 200-day moving average of $127.86. The firm has a market cap of $137.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SAP will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $1.7119 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

