Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,374 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,265,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $463,695,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 861,877.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,077,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,347 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,784,000 after purchasing an additional 749,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 389.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 836,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,451,000 after purchasing an additional 665,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $582,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,686 shares of company stock worth $762,900. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices stock opened at $98.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.73. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $127.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.64.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.