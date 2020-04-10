Deanna H. Lund Sells 6,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $84,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Deanna H. Lund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 21st, Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $160,741.80.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $153,094.86.

KTOS opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 122.09 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $17.87. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.92 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,453,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $170,253,000 after acquiring an additional 971,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,519,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,413,000 after purchasing an additional 72,319 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,156,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,844,000 after purchasing an additional 23,980 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,707,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,756,000 after purchasing an additional 417,900 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,483,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,719,000 after purchasing an additional 43,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KTOS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

