Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Trading Up 16.7%

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) shares were up 16.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.47 and last traded at $58.20, approximately 1,224,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 916,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.87.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $104.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.23). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 78,209 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

