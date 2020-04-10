Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Trading Up 16.7%

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) shares were up 16.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.47 and last traded at $58.20, approximately 1,224,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 916,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.87.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $104.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.50.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 78,209 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.
About Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.
