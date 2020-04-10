Brokerages Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Price Target at $34.00

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 168.32, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.08.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $223.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.57 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.00%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $151,561,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 205.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,256,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,073 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,475,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,971 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,093,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,783,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,068,000 after purchasing an additional 669,186 shares during the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

