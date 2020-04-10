Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Shares Up 14.3%

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR)’s share price shot up 14.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60, 3,510,733 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 6,354,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPOR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gulfport Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $95.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $281.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.83 million. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 116.37% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPOR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 4,927,254.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,541 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 654,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 126,888 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 158,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 33,528 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,483,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,411,000 after acquiring an additional 871,753 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

