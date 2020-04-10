Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 257 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 491,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,709,000 after purchasing an additional 78,361 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 333,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $200.86 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $237.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.23 and a 200 day moving average of $204.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.