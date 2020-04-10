ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Up 17.5%

Shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) shot up 17.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.18, 2,910,644 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 47% from the average session volume of 1,985,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANGI. BidaskClub raised ANGI Homeservices from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Aegis decreased their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANGI Homeservices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 78.73 and a beta of 1.81.

In related news, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,474 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $36,597.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at $47,501.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 411,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,259.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,474 shares of company stock valued at $237,197. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,444,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335,238 shares during the period. Wishbone Management LP acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,149,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,618,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,346,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,239 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,356,000 after purchasing an additional 782,526 shares during the period. 17.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.