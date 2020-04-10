Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI) Shares Up 50%

Garibaldi Resources Corp (CVE:GGI)’s stock price shot up 50% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75, 208,533 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 176,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $86.93 million and a P/E ratio of -14.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.20.

Garibaldi Resources Company Profile (CVE:GGI)

Garibaldi Resources Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, and magmatic sulphide deposits, as well as gold, silver, and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the E&L project, which is located at Nickel Mountain in northwest British Columbia.

