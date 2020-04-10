Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 244.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Dollar General from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.39.

Shares of DG stock opened at $169.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.92. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $116.15 and a 12-month high of $172.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

