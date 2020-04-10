IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 763 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 60.2% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 28,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $215.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.09. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $154.52 and a 1 year high of $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.34, for a total transaction of $4,623,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,158,943.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.50, for a total transaction of $782,737.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 120,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,558,402.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,170 shares of company stock valued at $16,769,091. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $263.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cfra upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

