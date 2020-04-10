IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CSX. Benchmark started coverage on CSX in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.22.

Shares of CSX opened at $64.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.17 and its 200 day moving average is $70.18. The company has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $80.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.