IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 52,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 642,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 29.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,817,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $60.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.84 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.36.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.79%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.54.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

