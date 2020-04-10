IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.51 Million Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC stock opened at $105.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $732,018.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 21,302 shares of company stock worth $2,153,135 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.