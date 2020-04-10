IBM Retirement Fund Buys 1,271 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,360 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $101.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.97. Fortinet Inc has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $121.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $1,317,819.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,461.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $2,845,109.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,186,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,061,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,119 shares of company stock worth $4,506,004 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.68.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

