IBM Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 31,852,200.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 637,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,576,000 after purchasing an additional 637,044 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $121,784,000. Soma Equity Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $81,360,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 656,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,507,000 after purchasing an additional 255,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $44,743,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.69.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $184,030.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,633.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,407 shares of company stock valued at $12,008,747 over the last three months. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $209.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.23. Arista Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $552.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

