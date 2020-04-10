Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 202,952 Shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,952 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.08% of Qiagen worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Qiagen by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 74,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Qiagen by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,156,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,104,000 after purchasing an additional 17,653 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Qiagen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Qiagen by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Shares of QGEN opened at $39.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.01. Qiagen NV has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -199.05, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Qiagen NV will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on QGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Commerzbank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.54.

Qiagen Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.