Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $6,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

IJS stock opened at $109.40 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $85.63 and a 12-month high of $162.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.5326 per share. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

