Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,435 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of LGI Homes worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,093,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,280,000 after buying an additional 174,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,675,000 after buying an additional 34,057 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 675,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,749,000 after buying an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 520,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,784,000 after buying an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 357,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,760,000 after buying an additional 56,275 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 12.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.98. LGI Homes Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.18. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LGI Homes Inc will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush raised LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

