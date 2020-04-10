Hexavest Inc. Buys Shares of 57,230 Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 57,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 10,875,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $985,226,000 after purchasing an additional 112,878 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,263,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $657,441,000 after purchasing an additional 307,416 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $636,605,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,652,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,649,000 after purchasing an additional 110,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,154,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,289 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNI opened at $79.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.39. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $96.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.443 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.

CNI has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $98.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.23.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

