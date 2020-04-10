Hexavest Inc. Acquires 12,101 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,101 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $529,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $376,271,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,250,000 after purchasing an additional 97,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NYSE SLF opened at $34.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $50.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.64.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st were issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 42.67%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

