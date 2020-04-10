Hexavest Inc. Sells 53,043 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 59.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53,043 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.92.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $512.96 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $518.00. The company has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 25.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.69, for a total value of $46,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,813.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 10,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.26, for a total transaction of $4,680,438.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,453,218.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,061 shares of company stock valued at $13,063,688 over the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

