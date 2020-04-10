Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Enstar Group worth $39,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,495,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 197.9% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 85,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESGR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $156.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.81. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Enstar Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $94.58 and a 52 week high of $213.99.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $380.57 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 14.35%.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

