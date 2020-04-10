Hexavest Inc. Grows Stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 77.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,165,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509,146 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc. owned about 0.12% of Yamana Gold worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth $72,017,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth $68,476,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,452,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580,160 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 123,533,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth $11,571,000. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AUY shares. Raymond James set a $5.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.69.

NYSE AUY opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $383.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.36 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

