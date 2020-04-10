Gradient Investments LLC Sells 44 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 82.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.5% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 925 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 486.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $573.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $612.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.11. The firm has a market cap of $103.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.02 and a beta of 0.73. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $968.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total value of $66,001.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,194.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total value of $68,869,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,536 shares of company stock worth $74,450,842. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 3rd. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nord/LB reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $468.47.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

