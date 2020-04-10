Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Netflix in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Kim anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NFLX. UBS Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $420.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $410.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.22.

NFLX opened at $370.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.65. The firm has a market cap of $162.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.76, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. Netflix has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $393.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 220,560 shares of company stock worth $79,422,333. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

