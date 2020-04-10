Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) Increased by Analyst

SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SP Plus in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 7th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of SP Plus from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of SP Plus stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $463.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $47.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.59.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 2.93%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SP. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in SP Plus by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SP Plus by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SP Plus by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in SP Plus by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

