IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 743 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2020

IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,963 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Norges Bank bought a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $215,031,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ANSYS by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 518,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,361,000 after purchasing an additional 336,552 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in ANSYS by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 752,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,762,000 after purchasing an additional 214,303 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 659,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,698,000 after purchasing an additional 162,965 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 622,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,335,000 after purchasing an additional 142,039 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $295.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.11.

ANSYS stock opened at $237.92 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.25 and a fifty-two week high of $299.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $492.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.59 million. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.38, for a total value of $269,369.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,479.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.44, for a total transaction of $826,671.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,191,658.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,867 shares of company stock worth $4,194,852. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

