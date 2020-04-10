IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 1,065 Shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Atlassian by 68.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Atlassian by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,367,000 after acquiring an additional 35,651 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 191,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,021,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $137.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.84. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $100.25 and a 52-week high of $156.12. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.92, a P/E/G ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Atlassian from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atlassian from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

