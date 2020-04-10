IBM Retirement Fund Buys 228 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 61.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $16,965,610,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,446,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,210,960,000 after purchasing an additional 72,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $931,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,011,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $846,820,000 after purchasing an additional 54,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 457,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $383,262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $930.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $841.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $904.00 to $986.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $830.48.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $515,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,008,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total transaction of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 425,628 shares of company stock worth $373,517,621. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $771.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.33, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $700.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $795.77. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $940.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

