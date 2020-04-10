IBM Retirement Fund Has $391,000 Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Cfra downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

MPC opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.07.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

