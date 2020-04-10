IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 2,739 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 60.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in VF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,686,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,264,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,527 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in VF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,715,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $768,931,000 after purchasing an additional 511,670 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in VF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,469,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,389,000 after purchasing an additional 65,078 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,380,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $435,550,000 after purchasing an additional 165,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in VF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $418,152,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $59.21 on Friday. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. VF’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on VF from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.