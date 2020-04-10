IBM Retirement Fund Buys 1,090 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,485,000 after purchasing an additional 85,607 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,102,000 after purchasing an additional 125,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MKC opened at $154.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.17. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12 month low of $112.22 and a 12 month high of $174.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.25.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.53%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 46.36%.

MKC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $148.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.91.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

