IBM Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $2,814,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,607,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $436,384.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $292,791.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SUI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Sun Communities from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

SUI opened at $133.23 on Friday. Sun Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $95.34 and a 12 month high of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.23%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

