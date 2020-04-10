IBM Retirement Fund Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,532 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,738,711,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,353,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,689,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $857,060,000 after acquiring an additional 53,831 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,562,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $593,891,000 after acquiring an additional 151,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,819,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,039,000 after acquiring an additional 72,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James J. Cowie sold 8,050 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $429,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,195,989.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 55,750 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $4,181,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 308,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,137,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,446 shares of company stock valued at $20,080,218 in the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $71.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.12 and its 200-day moving average is $68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.74. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $80.40.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 62.01%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

