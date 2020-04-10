IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 1,344 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 243,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,320,000 after acquiring an additional 64,250 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.7% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 29,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $119.37 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $173.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.60.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.