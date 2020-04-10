IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 6,694 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corteva were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 2.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Corteva by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Corteva by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Edward Jones raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $27.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.98. Corteva has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

