IBM Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,709,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 92,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 314,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,265,000 after acquiring an additional 149,320 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $245,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,448.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total transaction of $1,986,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,128 shares of company stock worth $2,396,043. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNW opened at $82.23 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $103.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.18.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

