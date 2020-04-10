IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 2,417 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $290,742,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $272,231,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Hilton Hotels by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,258,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,064,000 after buying an additional 793,632 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hilton Hotels by 27.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,736,000 after buying an additional 622,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Hilton Hotels by 359.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 637,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,744,000 after buying an additional 498,901 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $68.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.74. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

Hilton Hotels declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $110.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.